‘Deals are worth it,’ JHB shoppers make the best out of Black Friday

Eyewitness News has been out and about but found minimal queues at some Joburg malls.

JOHANNESBURG - It seems like the usual Black Friday madness is a thing of the past.

This is despite most shops opening early, hoping to attract customers.

This year has been incredibly tough on most South Africans' wallets and budget.

Some consumers say they held back on splurging as they did in previous years.

“I’m here because I think the deals are worth it,” one shopper said.

While another said: “I will be looking for some clothes for Black Friday as well as lots of gift to get this December.”