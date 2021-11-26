Correctional services operations lay down the law in prisons

Acting National Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale has launched the department's festive season safety operations.

CAPE TOWN - With the festive season approaching, it's not only law enforcement authorities on high alert, correctional services are also running operations.

Acting National Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale on Friday launched the department's festive season safety operations at Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai, Cape Town.

Correctional services operations were conducted on Thursday night and in the early hours of Friday morning.

In partnership with law enforcement and the Anti-Gang Unit, officials paid visits to several parolees, with a focus on those who committed crimes against women and children.

Thobakgale said two of them were found to be in breach of their parole conditions. This was followed by prison cell raids at Pollsmoor.

Confiscated items included tik, cell phones, money and sharp objects like makeshift knives and scissors.