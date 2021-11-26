Go

Chakalaka made it to Oprah's table: Media mogul hosts Thanksgiving SA style

Oprah Winfrey and her partner Steadman Graham hosted some of the US-based alumni from her South African girls' school at their home.

Oprah Winfrey at the Global Citizen Festival on 2 December 2018 at the FNB Stadium. Picture: Supplied.
JOHANNESBURG - While most Americans had turkey, mash, black-eyed peas and other traditional meals on their Thanksgiving tables on Thursday, media mogul Oprah Winfrey had a taste of South Africa.

Winfrey and her partner Steadman Graham hosted some of the US-based alumni from her South African girls' school at their home.

They had a chef cook some hearty proudly South African meals such as samp and beans, chakalaka, bobotie and bunny chow, a welcome choice among locals on social media.

