Chakalaka made it to Oprah's table: Media mogul hosts Thanksgiving SA style

Oprah Winfrey and her partner Steadman Graham hosted some of the US-based alumni from her South African girls' school at their home.

JOHANNESBURG - While most Americans had turkey, mash, black-eyed peas and other traditional meals on their Thanksgiving tables on Thursday, media mogul Oprah Winfrey had a taste of South Africa.

They had a chef cook some hearty proudly South African meals such as samp and beans, chakalaka, bobotie and bunny chow, a welcome choice among locals on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWtK7dSj-gV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading