Chakalaka made it to Oprah's table: Media mogul hosts Thanksgiving SA style
Oprah Winfrey and her partner Steadman Graham hosted some of the US-based alumni from her South African girls' school at their home.
JOHANNESBURG - While most Americans had turkey, mash, black-eyed peas and other traditional meals on their Thanksgiving tables on Thursday, media mogul Oprah Winfrey had a taste of South Africa.
They had a chef cook some hearty proudly South African meals such as samp and beans, chakalaka, bobotie and bunny chow, a welcome choice among locals on social media.https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWtK7dSj-gV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
Oprah really wants to be South African..IG: @therealnamhladuma (@BossMatriach) November 25, 2021
Akazenzisi bandla https://t.co/SeKaJGPXM3
Oprah is the only one who ate food for Thanksgiving. https://t.co/w9bpvstIAPheiress (@Ndivhu_Mutula) November 26, 2021
I see why Oprah opted for South African food lol.Author Yvette Ratshikhopha (@Yvette_Aloe) November 26, 2021