Blame game doesn't help us, says ANC's Mbalula in wake of polls

African National Congress (ANC) head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, that the party had started to evaluate what went wrong, adding that their biggest loss came from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it failed to do well in the local government elections despite delivering a spirited campaign.

The party's head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, on Thursday briefed the media following the establishment of councils throughout the country.

He said that the party had started to evaluate what went wrong, adding that their biggest loss came from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

"Our business now is to look at our position. Where are we? What are the challenges we are facing politically? What politically does this situation mean for us? The blame game doesn't help us. In 2024 we must win an overwhelming majority and we are in that work now," Mbalula said.

"Our energies are focused now on driving the agenda of the ANC, interpreting this election, in doing the right things that the manifesto said we will do in two years before the next election," he said.

Mbalula said that this past election was a difficult one.

"We worked and we did not get the result and we must look at ourself as a party. What are the weaknesses that affected this result?" Mbabalula said.

Mbalula said that community engagement must become a permanent feature.

"When we go to Soweto in elections and people talk about electricity and say 'but we didn't have electricity for four years, Mbalula. You are coming now. Where were you in those four years when we are marching now, demanding electricity?' Those are things that confronted us in the campaign and we've got to change that modus operandi," he said.

WATCH: ‘The ANC will die if we don’t renew’ - Mbalula