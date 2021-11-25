With the start of 16-day activism campaign, govt urged to do more fight GBV
The latest quarterly crime stats for the period from July to September revealed that over 9,500 rapes were reported. This was an increase of around 600 compared to the same period last year.
CAPE TOWN - The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence officially kicks off on Thursday and communities in the Western Cape are calling on government to do more to address what the president has called a second pandemic.
The campaign runs until 10 December, which is International Human Rights Day.
"Women are kwaai. Wipe away your tears, take a stand, stand up and fight for your rights. We do not need fear, we must fight fear and so today, there needs to be a change."
These are the words of 13-year-old Qhanisa Ntshinka at the SAPS launch of 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children in Blue Downs on Wednesday.
#16DaysofActivism2021 Qhanisa Ntshinka from Welwitschia primary School is addressing the crowd. KP pic.twitter.com/vl1KGnHemhEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2021
#16DaysofActivism2021 Candles are being lit for officers who have died of https://t.co/0gBkHsEPnM pic.twitter.com/8enOCXXlVpEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2021
She highlighted that children no longer felt safe in communities and that ordinary residents must take a stand.
Ward councillor Dineo Masiu said that she was concerned about the number of cases in Delft, which was one of the top 30 in the country reporting a high incidence of gender-based violence.
Organisations such as the Trauma Centre want to see more financial support so that they can reach out to communities to create awareness and assist those who need help.
The Western Cape police commissioner and dignitaries have also signed a pledge for no violence against women and children.