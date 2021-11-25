With the start of 16-day activism campaign, govt urged to do more fight GBV

The latest quarterly crime stats for the period from July to September revealed that over 9,500 rapes were reported. This was an increase of around 600 compared to the same period last year.

CAPE TOWN - The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence officially kicks off on Thursday and communities in the Western Cape are calling on government to do more to address what the president has called a second pandemic.

The campaign runs until 10 December, which is International Human Rights Day.

"Women are kwaai. Wipe away your tears, take a stand, stand up and fight for your rights. We do not need fear, we must fight fear and so today, there needs to be a change."

These are the words of 13-year-old Qhanisa Ntshinka at the SAPS launch of 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children in Blue Downs on Wednesday.