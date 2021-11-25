Go

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa outlines Eskom revitilisation plan to Parly

President Cyril Ramaphosa is outlining to the National Assembly government’s roadmap towards the revitalisation of Eskom as part of the broader transformation of South Africa’s energy industry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is outlining to the National Assembly government’s roadmap towards the revitalisation of Eskom as part of the broader transformation of South Africa’s energy industry.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA