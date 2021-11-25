WATCH LIVE: Esidimeni inquest: Ex-Gauteng Health Dept official Sennelo on stand

Former Gauteng Health Department deputy director, Nonceba Sennelo. is the latest witness to take the stand in the inquest which is looking into whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of over 140 mental health patients.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni inquest has resumed on Thursday morning with the cross-examination of former Gauteng Health Department deputy director, Nonceba Sennelo.

Proceedings in the virtual sitting of the High Court in Pretoria were adjourned on Wednesday to allow for the inclusion of crucial documents onto a shared platform.

This was also done to allow time for the witness and lawyers in the matter to familiarise themselves with the evidence.

Sennelo is the latest witness to take the stand in the inquest which is looking into whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of over 140 mental health patients.

She has been on the stand since Monday.

She has been questioned about her role in the marathon project that led to the deaths of 144 mental health patients when they were moved from Life Esidimeni centres to ill-equipped NGOs.

Sennelo previously told the court that NGOs had complained about non-payment and the unavailability of medication in the first month that patients had been transferred.

She also acknowledged that the transfer of patients was rushed and that not all resources were in place before the move.

