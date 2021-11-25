W Cape govt holds candle-lighting ceremony as 16 Days of Activism kicks off

The ceremony follows the tabling and approval of the provincial government's Gender-Based Violence Implementation Plan.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape government on Thursday held a candle-lighting ceremony to commemorate the official launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

The campaign runs until 10 December, which is International Human Rights Day.

The ceremony follows the tabling and approval of the provincial government's Gender-Based Violence Implementation Plan. The plan aims to tackle the high levels of violence directed at women, children and LGBTQIA+ persons.

The core objectives are to assist the provincial government with its planning, implementing, co-ordinating, and monitoring essential actions and services for the prevention, and mitigation of GBV across the province.

MEC for Social Development Sharna Fernandez said: "Our response to gender-based violence and femicide must be intentional and uncompromising. It is a commitment of government, civil society partners, other social partners, and communities."

She added that gender based violence remains a significant issue in the country and province as more women were reportedly raped between April and June this year, where sex-related crimes increased by 74%.