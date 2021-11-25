Two die, 29 in hospital after food poisoning at funeral in Mogale City

The people became ill after the funeral of the elderly woman on Saturday. This is the latest in a few incidents of food poisoning.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died after eating food at a funeral at Kagiso in Mogale City, with 29 taken to hospital.

The people became ill after the funeral of the elderly woman on Saturday.

This is the latest in a few incidents of food poisoning.

The West Rand district health is trying to find out exactly what happened.

The Health MEC's spokesperson Kwara Kekana said: "The department is working closely with the West Rand district in the investigation of the incident. There's also an additional 11 unverified cases and the district health service is waiting for the cause of death. Water and food samples have also been collected and the district health services team is awaiting results. The investigation is ongoing."

There have been a number of food poisoning incidents over the past few weeks.

Just last week, two Mpumalanga siblings died moments after sharing a packet of noodles.

About a week before that, there was a similar incident that claimed the lives of three children in the Eastern Cape.