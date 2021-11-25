Go

State's witness problems see Bathabile Dlamini's perjury trial postponed again

The case relates to former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s testimony during an inquiry established by the Constitutional Court into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.

Bathabile Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 24 November 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - The perjury trial against former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been postponed once again in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

The State told the court that it couldn’t proceed on Thursday because its second witness was not present in court.

The case relates to Dlamini’s testimony during an inquiry established by the Constitutional Court into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo appeared frustrated with the State on Thursday as it indicated that it couldn’t proceed with the perjury case against Dlamini.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that its second witness wasn’t in court on Thursday due to administrative issues.

"And the court has ordered that the court manager must work closely with the prosecutor in order to secure the attendance of the witness," said spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

While the State requested for the matter to stand down until next year, the magistrate has ruled that it must continue on Friday.

Dlamini was present in court and supported by the African National Congress (ANC) Women's League.

