State's witness problems see Bathabile Dlamini's perjury trial postponed again

The case relates to former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s testimony during an inquiry established by the Constitutional Court into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - The perjury trial against former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been postponed once again in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

The State told the court that it couldn’t proceed on Thursday because its second witness was not present in court.

