SA Rugby and Erasmus withdraw appeal and apologise

CAPE TOWN - Less than a week after World Rugby found former Springbok coach and now Director Of Rugby Rassie Erasmus guilty on all six charges brought against him, SA Rugby announced they would no longer appeal the verdict.

Erasmus had compiled a 62-minute video in which he slammed the officiants during the Springboks' first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions in July.

Immediately after that statement from World Rugby last week, only days before the Springboks were set to face England, SA Rugby said they would appeal the verdict that sees Erasmus suspended from all rugby-related activities for two months and banned from all match-day activities until September 2022.

On Thursday however the SA Rugby governing body released a new statement, withdrawing their appeal and apologising to the match officials.

Here's the full statement:

"SA Rugby and Rassie Erasmus wish to apologise to the match officials appointed to the first Test of the Springboks’ Series against the British & Irish Lions.

We also confirm that SA Rugby and Erasmus have advised World Rugby that they withdraw their Notice of Appeal and will not lodge an appeal against the sanctions imposed by the Judicial Committee.

This has been a highly stressful and charged environment with unusual pressures placed on all concerned and we have no wish to prolong that experience for anyone.

We have drawn a line under the incident and only wish to look forward. We will respect the outcomes of the hearing, allowing our national teams and rugby operations to plan with clarity for the coming months."