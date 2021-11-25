Ramaphosa: The 60+ hung councils are a product of a functioning democracy

He said South Africans expressed their will when they voted for parties to represent them.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the more than 60 hung councils following the local elections are a product of a functioning democracy and South Africans should be pleased about it.

Ramaphosa was addressing MPs on Thursday during an oral question and answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Ramaphosa was asked how the government could assist to ensure stability in the country’s many hung councils.

This follows a week of drama and uncertainty as the country’s metros elected mayors to lead coalitions for the next five years.

Ramaphosa said South Africans should welcome the election results: “Whichever way it could have gone for any of our parties, we should just be pleased that the people of our country have expressed their will. On 1 November the people of South Africa freely and fairly and in conditions of peace and stability voted for the people and parties they want to represent them in municipalities.”

He said challenges in local government can be addressed: “We at local government level collectively should put our people first and the interests of our parties last.”

He said councillors will be trained to understand their responsibilities.