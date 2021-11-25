Ramaphosa: Load shedding necessary to prevent complete system collapse

President Cyril Ramaphosa said load shedding is a last resort and also a stark reminder of the country's severe electricity challenges.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday load shedding is necessary to prevent a collapse of the power system and a complete blackout.

He said load shedding is a last resort and also a stark reminder of the country's severe electricity challenges.

Ramaphosa was answering oral questions in the National Assembly on a number of issues including the recent load shedding.

Ramaphosa said the recent blackouts had disrupted the daily lives of millions of South Africans.

He said it also caused great damage to the economy.

But Ramaphosa said it is a necessary evil or the entire system could collapse.

"Load shedding is always the last resort where demand for electricity is greater than what can be produced by the system. It is necessary to prevent the collapse of the power grid and a complete blackout," he said.

Ramaphosa said some of the power stations are as old as 60 years.

"It has inevitable consequences of the age of many of Eskom's power plants and many will know that a number of them are between 20, 30, 40, and 60 years," he said.

The president said there are several measures to address energy constraints like allowing municipalities to generate their own power.