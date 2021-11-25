Pay what you owe or we may not be able help you - City Power warns Jhb residents

City Power said it is owed close to R5 billion by residents and businesses. The power utility said more than 37,000 accounts are in default.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has warned that if Johannesburg residents do not pay the city what it's owed it may not attend to their power issues.

This follows the utility's recent launch of its new caller-log system.



Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: "Customers calling to report an outage should certify their account number and meter number before we can actually respond. This means that should a customer not have a proper account number or meter number, we may not respond to that customer's outage or query."