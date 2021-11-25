New Jhb mayor Phalatse committed to GBV fight

Phalatse on Thursday participated in the launch of the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said they are committed to addressing the plight of women and children.

Phalatse on Thursday participated in the launch of the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign in Johannesburg.

It's a United Nations initiative which takes place annually from the 25 November to 10 of December.

The qualified medical doctor said that before she entered politics in 2016 she spent some time as a sexual assault care practitioner

Phalatse said: "I sat with many women, I interviewed many of them to understand their stories and one thing that most of these women had in common was that many of them were dependent on their perpetrator for their livelihood. Many of them were dependent on the man in their life for survival."

She said a common feeling among victims was that they did not know where to go to leave abusive relationships.

"I challenged many of these women to walk away but many times they said 'where will I go' and I realised there is a lot that government needs to do to empower women so that they can have options and not feel a need to stay in these abusive relationships."