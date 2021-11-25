Mbalula: We spoke to several parties about possible coalitions but not the DA

He was briefing the media on Thursday after talks on coalitions following the municipal elections.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) head of elections Fikile Mbalula said his party did speak to various parties but not the Democratic Alliance after the municipal elections.

“We did not have any discussions with the Democratic Alliance. We had a choice to engage with the DA, because we and the DA have the majority in the country in terms of the municipalities. But our national executive committee did not mandate us to have an agreement and a coalition agreement with the Democratic Alliance.”

He then spoke about the Inkatha Freedom Party: “The IFP went to their national executive committee and called off their talks with us.”

Mbalula then talks with the eff broke off, saying they didn't even discuss coalitions: “We did not even reach that stage; we had two meetings and when we were supposed to get to the next meeting, the EFF called off the talks and declared that they will not support the ANC.”

The ANC lost all three metros in Gauteng along with other kept councils around country.