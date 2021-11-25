Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party

This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Thursday said they had given the African National Congress (ANC) an opportunity to salvage itself during coalition talks following the November local government elections, but the party was not willing to compromise on its own policies.

This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of a state bank in 12 months.

ALSO READ:

Malema was holding a media briefing to explain the surprise move by the red berets when they voted in support of the Democratic Alliance in municipalities, resulting in the party's mayoral candidate emerging victorious in Gauteng's three metros.

He has reiterated that their vote was not for the DA but rather it was a vote against the ANC.

“We as the collective leaders of the EFF took a correct and justified decision to vote against the ANC in different municipalities. We did so because the people of South Africa have rejected the ANC and they have sent a clear message that they are sick and tired of the ANC government.”

Malema said the EFF was not desperate to be in government and also stressed that they party is in not in a coalition deal with the DA.