Malema: We suspect something illegal happened in appointment of Kaunda as mayor

Mxolisi Kaunda was elected mayor of eThekwini on Wednesday following disruptions earlier in the week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday said it has instructed its lawyers to look into the African National Congress (ANC)'s win in KwaZulu-Natal’s eThekwini metro after the party's Ntokozo Sibiya resigned as exco member and was replaced by Abantu Batho Congress's Philani Mavundla who is now deputy mayor.

Speaking outside the Durban ICC were the council sitting took place, the DA's Dean McPhearson accused the ANC of paying its way to victory.

Addressing media at the EFFs press conference on Thursday afternoon, Malema said they believe the ANC’s move was illegal.

“We instructed our lawyers to look at what they did in eThekwini, because those positions belong to the party called the ANC and I don’t think they can willingly be given to other parties. We think something illegal happened in eThekwini, so they will be receiving our papers very soon.”

Meanwhile, the ANC's Fikile Mbalula said the claims by McPhearson were out of order.