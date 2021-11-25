Labour Court sets aside Joseph Mathunjwa's 2019 election as Amcu president

Joseph Mathunjwa's 2019 election as president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)) has been declared unlawful and has been set aside by the Labour Court in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Joseph Mathunjwa's 2019 election as president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)) has been declared unlawful and has been set aside by the Labour Court in Johannesburg.

Business Maverick is reporting that the case was launched by Nkosikho Joni, Amcu's suspended deputy president, and the verdict, which Mathunjwa may appeal, will have a profound impact on South Africa's labour scene if it holds.

It's understood that at the heart of the matter was the fact that Mathunjwa has not been employed by a company since 2013 and that his "stay as president after that year was no longer in compliance with the Constitution. Therefore, he automatically was not eligible to stand and or be elected as the president of Amcu."