KZN ANC denies IFP claims it bought votes to elect Kaunda as eThekwini mayor
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said that an agreement was in place with smaller parties to not vote with the African National Congress (ANC) but things took another turn.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said that the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) must accept defeat in eThekwini instead of spreading what it called unsubstantiated rumours that the governing party bought votes.
The IFP in eThekwini has slammed those who voted with the ANC in council, accusing them of getting into politics only to enrich themselves.
The ANC emerged victorious in the council's inaugural meeting on Wednesday, securing enough votes for its mayoral candidate, Mxolisi Kaunda.
The Abantu Batho Congress (ABC)' Philani Mavundla was elected deputy mayor.
KZN ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela: "If you accuse people of being paid before you have evidence, don't do it. Don't go around saying people have been paid. If you have evidence, bring it on board."
[WATCH] Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda officially crowned. #eThekwiniMunicipality pic.twitter.com/xPAnKrtFCQEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2021
Councillors reconvened at the Durban International Convention Centre under tight security on Wednesday to elect the new leadership.
The initial session on Monday was abandoned when ANC supporters stormed proceedings, while a power cut added to the disruptions.
According to the ANC, the Abantu Batho Congress and other smaller parties agreed to collaborate with the governing party because of their shared interests.
The IFP’s Mduduzi Nkosi believes that favours were exchanged.
"If we agree as political parties that we are going to vote together to ensure that the ANC cannot govern this city and then here they somersault and change, it means that people are here for money," Nkosi said.
Nkosi has highlighted the election of Mavundla as the deputy mayor as a clear indication that there was more to the deals.
"We also received offers but we turned them down, so you can see that people are rich in their pockets," Nkosi said.
The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Nicole Graham, who lost to Kaunda, has also alleged that money did exchange hands, although she did not elaborate.
Meanwhile, newly elected eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has vowed that better governance would come out of his administration.
He addressed the council sitting shortly after his election.
Kaunda said that he would prioritise the issues raised by community members.
"Firstly, water and sanitation services, electricity supply, waste management, crime and corruption, unemployment. These are the priorities that we'll be putting forward as the leadership of this municipality," he said.