KZN ANC denies IFP claims it bought votes to elect Kaunda as eThekwini mayor

Councillors reconvened at the Durban International Convention Centre under tight security on Wednesday to elect the new leadership.

The initial session on Monday was abandoned when ANC supporters stormed proceedings, while a power cut added to the disruptions.

The IFP said that an agreement was in place with smaller parties to not vote with the ANC but things took another turn.

According to the ANC, the Abantu Batho Congress and other smaller parties agreed to collaborate with the governing party because of their shared interests.

The IFP’s Mduduzi Nkosi believes that favours were exchanged.

"If we agree as political parties that we are going to vote together to ensure that the ANC cannot govern this city and then here they somersault and change, it means that people are here for money," Nkosi said.

Nkosi has highlighted the election of Mavundla as the deputy mayor as a clear indication that there was more to the deals.

"We also received offers but we turned them down, so you can see that people are rich in their pockets," Nkosi said.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Nicole Graham, who lost to Kaunda, has also alleged that money did exchange hands, although she did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, newly elected eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has vowed that better governance would come out of his administration.

He addressed the council sitting shortly after his election.

Kaunda said that he would prioritise the issues raised by community members.

"Firstly, water and sanitation services, electricity supply, waste management, crime and corruption, unemployment. These are the priorities that we'll be putting forward as the leadership of this municipality," he said.