JHB High Court rejects State request to postpone Dlamini perjury trial

JOHANNESBRG - The Johannesburg Magistrates Court has rejected the State’s request to postpone the perjury trial of former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to next year.

Dlamini appeared in the dock earlier on Thursday where the matter was rolled over to after the state failed to present its second witness.

The case relates to Dlamini’s testimony during an enquiry into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.

The State asked magistrate Betty Khumalo for a postponement until sometime next year, saying their second witness couldn’t appear in court on Thursday due to administrative issues.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonodwane said they have been struggling to get a hold of both witnesses.

“And one of them informed that he lives between two provinces and that is the North West and Limpopo.”

She however was adamant that the State was still ready to proceed with the perjury trial against Dlamini.

“With or without any witness that comes to corroborate the transcribed record of the inquiry proceedings. We are still waiting to proceed with our case as the State.”

Magistrate Khumalo insists this case has to continue tomorrow and has directed the NPA to ensure their witness is available.