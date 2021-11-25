Health Dept urges citizens to get COVID vaccine as Tshwane flagged as hotspot

There are concerns from health experts that the fourth wave of COVID-19 cases could hit the country by Christmas.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said all South Africans should be concerned that the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing again and mostly among young people in Tshwane.

The latest statistics show that 80% of the new coronavirus cases reported were from Gauteng.

"The seems to be two hotspots, Tshwane University of Technology and somewhere in the south of Pretoria. People move around, so we are seeing a lot more hotspots in Hatfield and elsewhere it seems the whole Tshwane area is getting small upticks," said the department's acting director-general, Nicholas Crisp.

The Health Department has urged South Africans to "forget about parties and meetings" at this time of the year.

Crisp is reminding citizens that it takes only one infected person to spread the virus to a large crowd of party-goers.

"We really need to appeal to younger people who have not been coming for vaccinations - we have the vaccines, we have the capacity, vaccination sites are still open, there shouldn't be long queues, so now's the time to get vaccinated."