George grapples with low water supply after heavy rain and flooding

CAPE TOWN - Some parts of George continue to grapple with the aftermath of the heavy rain and flooding.

It's caused water cuts, flooded homes and forced the temporary closure of some clinics and schools in the southern Cape.

One person died in the flooding in the Mossel Bay area.

The municipality’s Debra Sauer said: “We continue to request the public to continue using water sparingly and to continue limiting the use of water to only necessities. As presently, reservoirs remain low. The network is only expected to stabilise but still be vulnerable by Saturday.”