GBV survivor Tarryn Draai encourages women to speak up against abusive partners

CAPE TOWN - A gender-based violence survivor has encouraged women who find themselves in abusive relationships to not be afraid to speak up.

Tarryn Leigh Draai joined government officials at the launched of the 16 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women and Children campaign in Johannesburg on Thursday.

It's a united nations initiative which takes place annually between 25 November and 10 December.

Draai said in her case, she was too scared to report her abuse to authorities, so her neighbours alerted police.

“That is how I got involved with the Lifeline NGO who then assessed my situation and then gave me the opportunity to be taken to a protection house to be kept safe in the time that my case is ongoing.”

She noted that it was not easy for a woman to break their silence and to escape abuse but appealed to them to not hesitate to take that step.

“But I do want to encourage women who are also in an abusive relationship to break the silence, to break the cycle and if we don’t do it now, we are not going to teach our children to become different adults.”