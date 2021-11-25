EC woman, accomplice sentenced to life for husband's murder

Phumlisa Deyi and Khanyisa Ncumani were sentenced in the Bhisho High Court this week for the May 2020 murder of Deyi's husband.

CAPE TOWN - In the Eastern Cape, a woman and an accomplice have been sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of her husband in Peddie.

Phumlisa Deyi and Khanyisa Ncumani were sentenced in the Bhisho High Court this week for the May 2020 murder of Deyi's husband.

A third person, Siyabulela Nzelani, has received a seven-year sentence for robbery.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Deyi solicited the help of Ncumani to rob and kill her husband.

But the NPA's Anelisa Ngcakani said that the motive has not been established.

"Deyi and Ncumani were sentenced to life in imprisonment as the court found that their crimes were carefully planned right down to the finest detail. Nzelani, on the other hand, was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbery as his crime was not premeditated."