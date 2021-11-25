Don't mislead customers on Black Friday, National Consumer Commission warns

South Africans are preparing their wallets and budgets to spend - and hopefully save - on essential items like home appliances and food ahead of the festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans prepare to spend their hard earned money during Black Friday, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has warned suppliers not to use misleading advertising tactics to lure consumers into making purchases.

South Africans are preparing their wallets and budgets to spend - and hopefully save - on essential items like home appliances and food ahead of the festive season.

The commission also reminded consumers that it is important to know the original prices of items before buying during this period

NCC spokesperson Pheto Ntaba said: "Consumers are urged to do their research and determine whether the price for goods or services is indeed a special offer.

"We have seen pictures on social media that suggest some suppliers are already inflating their prices in preparation for Black Friday. We want to say to those suppliers they must be honest."