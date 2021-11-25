Denosa to march in Pretoria to highlight challenges nurses face

Members will deliver their list of grievances to the Tshwane Health district offices and the South African Nursing Council.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in Tshwane is expected to march in Pretoria to raise awareness around the issues facing nurses.

As the pandemic rages on, the organisation says that healthcare workers have been offered little support in the district as nurses face growing problems, including a severe shortage of staff, water supply interruptions, poor safety in clinics and the non-absorption of specialised nurses.

Members will deliver their list of grievances to the Tshwane Health district offices and the South African Nursing Council.

Denosa's regional secretary, Mogomotsi Seleke: "Our nurses are basically overwhelmed with work in terms of what they do throughout the region of Tshwane. Another thing we are striking against is the shortage of nurses across all institutions."