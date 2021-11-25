DBE reminds teachers of ethics code after report finds 443 misconduct complaints

A report by the South African Council of Educators has found at least 11 teachers were fired for unethical misconduct and then removed from the register of educators.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education has reminded South African educators of the code of professional ethics that governs their field.

The council received at least 443 complaints of misconduct against educators for the 2020/21 financial year.

Of the 11 teachers that were axed, five of the cases were for sexual misconduct, followed by two for severe assault of pupils.

"The most compelling point is the fact that the report was tabled by the organisation that certifies teacher, the organisation that gives teachers certificates to work in our schools, the same organisation that binds teachers to sign the code of ethics, which binds to the highest professional standards, but it seems when they get to schools, they forget all that," department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said.