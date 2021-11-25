COVID hotspots flagged in Tshwane as Gauteng cases spike

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded in Gauteng in the latest reporting cycle. That’s more than 80% of the 1,275 new cases reported around the country.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 35,390 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1,275 new cases, which represents a 3.6% positivity rate. A further 22 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,657 to date. See more here: https://t.co/ib0pHR2St3 pic.twitter.com/FI0yxLFj1X NICD (@nicd_sa) November 24, 2021

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has also revealed that the virus is once again becoming more prevalent in some areas.

The sustained increase in COVID-19 cases in Gauteng comes after the NICD flagged an increase in the seven-day moving average earlier this week.

In Tshwane, new infections have continued to rise sharply, with Pretoria West, Atteridgeville, Centurion, Hatfield, and Soshanguve identified as hotspots.

The swell comes as the country struggles to accelerate its vaccination drive, with a little over 14 million people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a further 22 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the latest cycle, bringing the total to more than 89,000 since the pandemic reached our shores.