COVID hotspots flagged in Tshwane as Gauteng cases spike

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded in Gauteng in the latest reporting cycle. That’s more than 80% of the 1,275 new cases reported around the country.

FILE: A Dis-Chem Pharmacy health professional collects a nasal swab for a COVID-19 coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site at a mall in Centurion on 9 April 2020. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - More than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded in Gauteng in the latest reporting cycle.

That’s more than 80% of the 1,275 new cases reported around the country.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has also revealed that the virus is once again becoming more prevalent in some areas.

The sustained increase in COVID-19 cases in Gauteng comes after the NICD flagged an increase in the seven-day moving average earlier this week.

In Tshwane, new infections have continued to rise sharply, with Pretoria West, Atteridgeville, Centurion, Hatfield, and Soshanguve identified as hotspots.

The swell comes as the country struggles to accelerate its vaccination drive, with a little over 14 million people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a further 22 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the latest cycle, bringing the total to more than 89,000 since the pandemic reached our shores.

