Capetonians warned to brace for 'damaging' gale-force winds

Winds of up to 100km/h are expected from later on Thursday.

FILE: Waves crash on Sea Point promenade near Mouille Point in Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - Capetonians have been warned to brace for gale-force winds in the next few days.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management unit is bracing itself.

"Cape Town will experience damaging winds over the next few days. The forecast predicts strong to gale force easterly to south-easterly winds from 70km/h to 80km/h gusting between 90km/h and 100km/h," said the unit's Charlotte Powell.

