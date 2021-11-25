Cape Town braces for major storm

Areas that could be heavily affected include Strand, Muizenberg, and Cape Point.

CAPE TOWN - A major storm is expected to make landfall in Cape Town on Thursday evening.

Areas that could be heavily affected include Strand, Muizenberg, and Cape Point.

Cape Town residents have been cautioned to prepare for gale force winds.

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: "The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has been alerted to severe weather in some parts of the province. We are expecting gale force winds, lots of rain, hailstorms particularly in the interior. This may lead to localised flooding and difficult road driving conditions."

"Widespread rain showers are expected along the south coast and adjacent interior of the Western Cape," said a statement from the South African Weather Service.