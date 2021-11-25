ANC move not to contest Tshwane mayor position a sign of defeat - analyst

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that this indicated that the African National Congress (ANC) had no strategy to counter its rejection by other political parties it could have formed coalitions with.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts said that the African National Congress (ANC)’s decision not to contest official positions of mayor and others in Tshwane was a sign of defeat.

On Tuesday, the party opted not to field any candidates for the posts in council despite having the most seats.

After suffering losses in both Joburg and Ekurhuleni, the ANC chose a different approach in Tshwane, which shocked many.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that this indicated that the ANC had no strategy to counter its rejection by other political parties it could have formed coalitions with.

"In abstaining, they relinquished any possibility of influencing the outcome and they've resigned themselves with that outcome. I think it's act of shock from a party that has the majority of votes to be in such a council," Mathekga said.

However, he said that the lack of preparedness for the November elections outcome was not limited to the ANC.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would continue lobbying other parties to enter into coalition agreements to avoid a minority government.