WC police launch 16 Days of Activism against GBV, child abuse

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police on Monday launched 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

This year's theme is: The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke - moving from awareness to accountability.

The campaign runs annually from 25 November to 10 December.

Capetonians have gathered at the Blue Downs Sportsfield for the launch of the annual campaign against gender-based violence and crimes against children.

Blue Downs cluster commander Vince Beaton said the area had the highest GBV cases in the Western Cape.

Ward councillor Dineo Masiu said it was time women took a stand and community members did their bit to fight crime, especially against children.

A pledge has been signed by officers and organisations committing them to fighting domestic violence, sexual related crimes and abuse.

Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile has again committed to tackling gender-based violence.

Patekile has noted an increase in GBV cases in the Western Cape.

He said while there had been interventions over the years, it was now time to focus on accountability.

“We need to hold each and every individual accountable for what they do.”