WATCH LIVE: eThekwini councillors hold another sitting after chaos

This is another attempt at electing the municipal leadership just two days after proceedings were disrupted by a group of African National Congress supporters.

DURBAN - eThekwini councillors have gathered at the Durban ICC where the positions of mayor, deputy mayor and chief whips are expected to be filled on Wednesday.

A power cut also brought the sitting to a halt during the chaos.

Thabani Nyawose who was able to be sworn in as new speaker is leading Wednesday's session.