The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, the ANC in Gauteng says it believes it can still somehow reclaim Tshwane even after yesterday's resounding victory by the DA. The party lost control of Tshwane for the first time in 2016 when it failed to clinch a majority. And the DA's scooped the city council once more albeit through a tenuous partnership with the EFF.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says they'll now be approaching parties that aren't part of their current coalition agreements to try to build a majority in the metros. The City of Tshwane is the DA's latest victory after Randal Williams was elected mayor yesterday, putting the party in charge of all three of Gauteng's metros. Steenhuisen acknowledges the vulnerability of the DA-led minority governments but says the party is working hard to change this.

Newly elected Mogale City Mayor Tyrone Gray says the DA's voting agreement with the EFF should be seen as "a marriage of convenience", that's only come about because the EFF voted with its conscience. Council elected Gray yesterday while the party's Jacqui Pannall now occupies the Speaker position. This is another significant win for the DA, which also bagged the mayoral chains in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane.

The eThekwini municipality is set to reconvene its council sitting today following chaotic disruptions on Monday. During today's meeting, the council is supposed to vote for a mayor and deputy mayor. The attempt to do so earlier this week was put on ice when ANC councillors and supporters barged in during a power cut, forcing newly elected Speaker Thabani Nyowose to call time on the sitting.

Jacob Zuma's legal team insists that the former president is terminally ill, arguing that the legal challenge against his medical parole is based on smoke and mirrors. The High Court in Pretoria yesterday heard an urgent application by the Helen Suzman Foundation, AfriForum and the DA which want the decision to release Zuma on medical grounds set aside. The former president was released in September just months after the Constitutional Court sentenced him to more than a year of imprisonment for contempt of court.

The Health Department has started to include the results of rapid antigen testing in its COVID-19 statists. Initially, all coronavirus infections were diagnosed through laboratory testing, however, these antigen tests were approved by Sahpra over a year ago and have been increasingly used by healthcare professionals to diagnose the virus. This method of testing allows for easier access and provides results within 20 minutes. The department says with the inclusion of the latest antigen results, South Africa recorded 868 positive cases over the past 24-hour reporting cycle. Sadly, 51 more people also died, taking our death toll to 89,635. On the vaccine front, over 24.8 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.

With the inevitable 4th wave of COVID-19 infections barrelling towards us, South African liquor traders are warning they can't afford another alcohol ban. The sector has been hit hard by continuous prohibitions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus over the past year. And with the holiday season approaching, traders are pleading with government to exercise caution in their response to the 4th wave.

A Mitchells Plain couple has opened their home as a vaccination site and are calling people to drop by and get their jabs. For the past 3 weeks, Godfrey Bolotina and his wife, Florence, have been offering up their home as a pop-up vaccination site for their community. The couple wants to make the jabs more accessible to community members who can't afford to travel to health facilities.

Members of Parliament have slammed the sale of the country's strategic fuel stock, calling it one of the most "heinous acts" of corruption by the governing party. The sale of South Africa's crude oil reserves by the Strategic Fuel Fund, valued at about six billion rand, has been the subject of a criminal investigation by the Hawks and an internal probe. The National Assembly yesterday considered the portfolio committee on Mineral Resources and Energy's report following its oversight visit to the Western Cape where it inspected the fund's facilities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says much more ought to be done to improve the economic ties between South Africa and Kenya. Ramaphosa yesterday hosted Kenyan leader Uhuru Kenyatta at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. The two countries share longstanding, mutually beneficial relations -- that predate Kenya’s historic support for the struggle against apartheid and colonialism in South Africa. The president says over the past five years -- bilateral trade has been constant -- while investment has mainly been characterised by South African companies investing in Kenya. He says as vocal advocates of Pan-Africanism and intra-African trade, the two countries must set an example by increasing the volume and composition of their trade and investing more in each other’s economies.

In news abroad, President Joe Biden tapped the US strategic oil reserves Tuesday in a bid to reassure Americans angry about inflation and goods shortages as they head off to Thanksgiving - and to buoy up his sinking poll ratings.

New Zealand said Wednesday it will not reopen to foreign travellers for at least another five months, as it slowly relaxes some of the world's toughest pandemic border restrictions.

VIDEOS

Coalition comes as a surprise and with no expectation - Steenhuisen - Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen reassured the party’s members that the support that they received from other parties in order to chair their candidates as mayors in three metros was not expected. In a briefing on 23 November 2021, Steenhuisen emphasised that this support did not come with a ‘quid pro quo’ arrangement.

HIGHLIGHTS: Jacob Zuma's medical parole challenged in court - The former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole was challenged in the Gauteng division of the High Court by the Democratic Alliance, Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum. Judgment was reserved.