Steenhuisen: DA to approach parties outside of coalitions to bolster metro hold

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen acknowledged the vulnerability of the DA-led minority governments in Gauteng but said that the party was working hard to change this.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that they would now be approaching parties that were not part of their current coalition agreements to try and build a majority in the metros.

The City of Tshwane is the DA's latest victory after Randal Williams was elected mayor on Tuesday, putting the party in charge of all three of Gauteng's metros.

The party also emerged victorious in the West Rand municipality of Mogale City, where Tyrone Gray was elected mayor and Jacqui Pannall is the new Speaker.

Steenhuisen acknowledged the vulnerability of the DA-led minority governments but said that the party was working hard to change this.

"We're going to work hard to make these governments less vulnerable by doing all that we can to build majority coalitions that don't rely on voting support on a case-by-case basis from parties outside of the coalition."

Steenhuisen said that as a fragile minority government they faced problems, including opposition in council and at provincial level.

"Add to this depleted budgets, core revenue collection, infrastructure decay and huge service delivery backlogs and it must become clear that none of these cities can be turned around overnight."

However, Steenhuisen said that running the metros created an opportunity for the DA to showcase their ability to govern ahead of the general elections in 2024.

WATCH: Coalition comes as a surprise and with no expectation - Steenhuisen