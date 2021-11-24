Southern Cape businesses count cost of flood damage

While the weather has improved, the George Municipality is grappling with severe infrastructure damage.

CAPE TOWN - Businesses in parts of the Southern Cape hit by heavy rain and flooding are counting the costs of the damage caused by the weather.

George is the worst affected.

The George Business Chamber's Willie Cilliers said that operations were affected.

"There was no way that workers could come in with buses and taxis not running, so there was a sort of stay away on Monday. A lot of the companies in fact closed their businesses. There was flooding in premises and they needed to clean up," Cilliers said.

While the weather has improved, the George Municipality is grappling with severe infrastructure damage.

It has resulted in several pipe bursts affecting water supply to many areas.

Cilliers said that this was a major issue.

"The biggest issue now is the fact that there is almost no water or very minimum water available for businesses to operate," he said.