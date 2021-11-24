South Africans tend to splash out during Black Friday - expert

On this day, many people tend to rush to get their hands on the 'best deals' as advertised by businesses whether in store or online.

South Africans tend to splash out this time of the year as Black Friday approaches.

Black Friday is a shopping tradition that South Africans imported from the US.

On this day, many people tend to rush to get their hands on the 'best deals' as advertised by businesses whether in store or online.

Research director at Bureau of Marketing Research Professor Carel Van Aardt said the trends had changed considerably since 2014.

And has really caught on in South Africa among consumers.

"And the first blip we saw in 2014 with the formal introduction, it grew substantial especially towards 2019 because in 2019, the was R15 billion additional sales on top of the normal November sales."

He said when looking at the data - Black Friday had a huge impact on retailers.

"For example in 2019 just before COVID hit, it actually gave rise to 26 additional days in November of extra shopping so that would actually mean a lot of retailers that were really suffering because of load shedding and unemployment got extra sales."