Scores of people in Lawley left homeless after JMPD, Red Ants demolish homes

Over 600 dwellings have been removed at the Kokotela informal settlement.

JOHANNESBURG - Scores of people have been left homeless after Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) - with the help of private security firm Red Ants - demolished structures illegally built in Lawley, south of Johannesburg.

Over 600 dwellings have been removed at the Kokotela informal settlement on Wednesday.

The City of Joburg said it tore down unoccupied homes to make space for future housing projects.

Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “A total of 695 illegal structures were removed in Kokotela. The operation was conducted by Red Ants, and JMPD officers were present to ensure that the operation was done in a safe manner.”