Sanef warns journalist against violating Press Code

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has warned journalists against violating and undermining the Press Code, saying this would result in mistrust between media houses and audiences.

Sanef has expressed disappointment at freelance journalist Edwin Ntshidi who was sworn in as a PR councillor for ActionSA in the City of Johannesburg this week.

Ntshidi - who covered the elections for Eyewitness News - had failed to disclose his political ambitions.

He resigned from his reporter duties on 7 November.

Sanef's executive director Reggy Moalusi said: “We are confident our audiences will know our transparency with them. The Edwin Ntshidi incident is disappointing as he could have earlier told Eyewitness News of his political ambitions.”

In a statement, Sanef said journalists were always advised to steer clear of conflict of interest.

"Ntshidi, a freelance reporter, covered the recently concluded municipal elections for Eyewitness News. While we are happy that he is no longer a reporter, and his association with Eyewitness News ceased, we are equally concerned at his conduct and why he agreed to be an Action SA candidate, while he was reporting on politics, including the very same party he now represents."