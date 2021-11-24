SA records 1,275 more COVID cases & 22 deaths
The Department of Health is reporting that 22 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 89,657
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID 19 cases have jumped by 1,275 on Wednesday.
The Department of Health is reporting that 22 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 89,657
The majority of the new cases are from Gauteng with 80%, followed by the Western Cape at 5%, KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounting for 3% respectively.
The massive increase comes as the World Health Organization warns countries not to be lax, despite vaccination drives.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 950 035 with 1 275 new cases reported. Today 22 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 89 657 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 839 768 with a recovery rate of 96,3% pic.twitter.com/fUVwwsigpNDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) November 24, 2021