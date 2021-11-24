Go

SA records 1,275 more COVID cases & 22 deaths

The Department of Health is reporting that 22 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 89,657

FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID 19 cases have jumped by 1,275 on Wednesday.

The majority of the new cases are from Gauteng with 80%, followed by the Western Cape at 5%, KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounting for 3% respectively.

The massive increase comes as the World Health Organization warns countries not to be lax, despite vaccination drives.

