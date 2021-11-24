SA records 1,275 more COVID cases & 22 deaths

The Department of Health is reporting that 22 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 89,657

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID 19 cases have jumped by 1,275 on Wednesday.

The Department of Health is reporting that 22 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 89,657

The majority of the new cases are from Gauteng with 80%, followed by the Western Cape at 5%, KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounting for 3% respectively.

The massive increase comes as the World Health Organization warns countries not to be lax, despite vaccination drives.