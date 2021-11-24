Ramaphosa: More must be done to improve economic ties between SA and Kenya

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that much more ought to be done to improve the economic ties between South Africa and Kenya.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday hosted Kenyan leader Uhuru Kenyatta at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

The two countries share long-standing, mutually beneficial relations that predate Kenya’s historic support for the struggle against apartheid and colonialism in South Africa.

The president said that over the past five years bilateral trade had been constant while investment had mainly been characterised by South African companies investing in Kenya.

He said that as vocal advocates of Pan-Africanism and intra-African trade, the two countries must set an example by increasing the volume and composition of their trade and investing more in each other’s economies.

"We are committed to taking practical measures and steps to address the imbalance in bilateral trades between our two countries ensuring that South Africa becomes a ready destination for goods and services from Kenya," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said that efforts to strengthen economic ties were not possible without the facilitation of movement of people between the two countries.