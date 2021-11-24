Pop royalty join jazzman Jon Batiste atop Grammy nominations

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are leading a splashy class of pop stalwarts and newbies nominated for this year's Grammy awards.

NEW YORK - Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are leading a splashy class of pop stalwarts and newbies nominated for this year's Grammy awards.

But it's Jon Batiste - the jazz and R&B artist, television personality and bandleader, whose prizes include an Oscar for his soundtrack to the movie Soul - who has the most chances at Grammy gold, snagging 11 nominations including in the top categories.

Bieber will vie for eight trophies at the 31 January gala in Los Angeles, as will R&B favorite H.E.R. and singer-rapper Doja Cat.

Grammy darling Eilish is in the running for seven, as is Olivia Rodrigo, a former Disney channel actress who exploded onto the pop scene this year with her breakout drivers license.

The 18-year-old Rodrigo was expected to be a top contender and did not disappoint, landing nods for her much-touted debut album Sour.

Like Eilish in 2019, Rodrigo has the opportunity to sweep the top four categories, including Best New Artist where she's competing against Kid Laroi, Japanese Breakfast, Saweetie, Eilish's brother Finneas, and a smattering of lesser-known acts.

The 64th annual show has once again expanded the number of nominees in its prestigious general categories, taking the count from eight to 10, in the wake of perennial criticism that it lacks diversity.

The longtime musical director of the popular The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Batiste in recent years has emerged as a voice of social justice and protest.

The Black artist born to a prominent New Orleans musical dynasty will compete with work including his We Are LP and its rousing single Freedom.

The sleeper frontrunner - who has been nominated for three Grammys in past years but never won - will go up against flashy, big-budget releases from artists including Bieber and Rodrigo in major categories including Album and Record of the Year.

Batiste is also up for awards in fields spanning genre and medium, including R&B, jazz, American roots and classical, along with nods for Best Music Video along with his composition work on the acclaimed Pixar animated film Soul.

"WOW!! Thank you God!! I love EVERYBODY! I'm so grateful to my collaborators and to my ancestors," he tweeted.