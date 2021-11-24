Ntshavheni: SA firmly on path to full broadcast digital migration

She said over 1 million indigent households have already registered for set top boxes for when the country moves to digital by the March deadline.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Wednesday said South Africa was firmly on the path to full broadcast digital migration.

Ntshavheni’s deputy Philly Mapulane this week told Parliament that South Africa was the last country on the continent to still use analogue.

On Wednesday, Ntshavheni has confirmed the last SABC analogue site will be switched off in Upington on Friday.

She said more than half a million indigent households had already migrated with more being registered to receive digital set top boxes.

“We have managed to conclude analogue switch off in the Free State province at the end of October in accordance with the plan, without any blackout. And this Friday, we will complete the switch off of the last SABC analogue site in the Northern Cape in Upington.”

Ntshavheni said Sentech had also managed to switch all 84 MultiChoice sites from analogue to digital.