Kombonation add Focalistic, KidSuper to their Night Embassy event lineup
Kombonation are adding Focalistic to their Night Embassy event lineup this weekend and collaborating with major New York designer KidSuper.
Night Embassy JHB ambassadors are exploring new directions in nightlife culture at their November and December residencies.
Night Embassy Johannesburg by Jägermeister is a residency programme centred around 'Freiraum' - a space for unbridled self-expression and unlimited creativity.
This week, the residency's offering is Kaofela Kaofela by Kombonation.
The event will be hosted at The White House in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Amapiano superstar Focalistic will be performing on Saturday at 6pm.
As if that was not exciting enough, New York cult streetwear label KidSuper is coming to Johannesburg on Wednesday to create a T-shirt range with Kombonation, made up of Soweto photographer/design duo Kananelo Kabelo Sello and Kgotso Selomah.
KidSuper currently wants to display this collaboration - and potentially an expanded one - in New York at his exhibition.
This is a dream come true for Kombonation as a lot of their work has been inspired by KidSuper.
Market Photography Workshop graduates Sello and Selomah founded Kombonation in 2018.
They are a Soweto-based pre-to-post production start-up, specialising in real and raw visual storytelling.
Sello and Selomah also create clothing that showcases their photographic skills and expresses the narratives existing within and beyond their imagery. Their attire, events and performances are by the kasi, for the kasi - and beyond.
Kaofela Kaofela combines visual arts, music, dance, clothing, and sport to celebrate the art that is in the hood. 26 - 28 November.
“We honestly took a long shot proposing to the Night Embassy Johannesburg team to get KidSuper on-board Kaofela Kaofela so that we can really explore Kasi and local brands diversifying into more than just 'drip'. Kombonation got way more than they bargained for with KidSuper even taking this range and the Ambassador duo to New York city in 2022 for his exhibition!” said Selomah
At 30 years old, KidSuper has become a cultural phenomenon – designer, artist, athlete, producer, trendsetter. In a few short years, he has taken over fashion, designing for Sean Mendes, Russ, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, Puma, Steve Aoiki and more. The only thing more impressive than KidSuper's LVMH Karl Lagerfeld Prize win, is his ability to predict the next trend is his unconventional approach to art and design, the dedication to his friends and fan base and his overarching affinity for Jägermeister.
Jägermeister has been incorporated into all of his events and celebratory moments over the past number of years, including his first ever Art Show, his Birthday / Halloween Party with ASAP Rocky and Paris Fashion Week.
This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Kombonation will host the kasi night experience of a lifetime - Kaofela Kaofela, where you can enjoy exhibitions, fashion, photography, talks, games, street sports, performances and DJ sets that influence the lifestyle of togetherness, ekasi. Tickets to this edition of Night Embassy Johannesburg by Jägermeister are R50 for a day pass.
Kombonation's residency is named 'Kaofela, Kaofela ' as the saying "together, we can do more" is part of Kombonation's moral code. "We are a collaborative effort so we hold unity in community in high regard. We believe our dream can only come true if our community, our fans, and society as a whole understand that this is a joint effort,” said Sello.
"At The White House in Soweto, we will exhibit visual and performing arts by our community, with the incorporation of street cultural elements such as clothing and street sports that influence the lifestyle of togetherness, ekasi,” explained Selomah.
“From a Kombonation Kollexion Fashion Show to talks with special guests that influence urban culture in creativity, sports, and entertainment, we will cultivate an atmosphere of togetherness from this festive season to infinity," Selomah adds.
The events will be MC’d by Kaymo ke Superstar and Leighnah. Hip hop, dancehall, soul and amapiano DJs and performers will take to The White House stage.
Through their unique visual storytelling, leveraging mixed media to striking effect, Kabelo Sello and Kgotso Selomah explore the raw beauty and rich culture of eKasi. At Kaofela Kaofela this creative Kombo will create alternative Nightlife experiences.
DAY 1 - OPENING NIGHT
The last weekend of this month begins with a historic voyage to Ndofaya called the All Wheels Konvoy!
The meet-up spot is Freshthing's home in Jabavu, the host venue of The Annual Birthday Exhibition. The Kombonation front yard photographic showcase turns five this year and it is a great pleasure to have Night Embassy JHB in this chapter of Kombonation's story! When we arrive, the Kombonation Kollexion Fashion Show hits the runway!
On decks: Qualidee, Buhle, Bomzi, Deepsoulja
DAY 2 -GAMES NIGHT
A ‘night-in’ type of night out! Come and watch a skate ‘kontest’, shoot some hoops and score some penalties during this fun filled night! Let's make new friends while playing a variety of board games and indigenous games while celebrating with some ice kühl shots! Kuzoba mnandi hooray!
On decks: Hot Box Party by Teedo Love and Deniece Marz and DJ Nekita ; Freshboy and Vorosow van Stockow
Performances: Focalistic, Jägermeister Brass Cartel, Open mic session.
DAY 3 - CLOSING NIGHT
This night is one for the books, literally!
Staying true to visual literacy, this night begins with an exclusive sit down with Sowetan author Tshidiso Moletsane, writer of the autobiographical short novel, JUNX, who will inspire kasi writers to go for it! The night closes with live performances by hosts - Kombonation - and many more!
The musical seven ‘kalaz’ (colours) menu for the whole weekend includes Bilal da DJ, Roccotole, Amukelani, Jimm&Tonic, Thando Simelane, GoonZ, Jabulani Cindi and Kombonation.
This once residential house was previously white, hence White House. Authentic in every way, having been born out of street culture, its the ideal venue for the narrative of Kaofela Kaofela to unfold, lending its eKasi energy to the Night.