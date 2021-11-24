Kombonation add Focalistic, KidSuper to their Night Embassy event lineup

New York cult streetwear label KidSuper is coming to Johannesburg on Wednesday to create a T-shirt range with Kombonation, made up of Soweto photographer/design duo Kananelo Kabelo Sello and Kgotso Selomah.

JOHANNESBURG - Kombonation are adding Focalistic to their Night Embassy event lineup this weekend and collaborating with major New York designer KidSuper.

Night Embassy JHB ambassadors are exploring new directions in nightlife culture at their November and December residencies.

Night Embassy Johannesburg by Jägermeister is a residency programme centred around 'Freiraum' - a space for unbridled self-expression and unlimited creativity.

This week, the residency's offering is Kaofela Kaofela by Kombonation.

The event will be hosted at The White House in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Amapiano superstar Focalistic will be performing on Saturday at 6pm.

As if that was not exciting enough, New York cult streetwear label KidSuper is coming to Johannesburg on Wednesday to create a T-shirt range with Kombonation, made up of Soweto photographer/design duo Kananelo Kabelo Sello and Kgotso Selomah.

KidSuper currently wants to display this collaboration - and potentially an expanded one - in New York at his exhibition.

This is a dream come true for Kombonation as a lot of their work has been inspired by KidSuper.

Market Photography Workshop graduates Sello and Selomah founded Kombonation in 2018.

They are a Soweto-based pre-to-post production start-up, specialising in real and raw visual storytelling.

Sello and Selomah also create clothing that showcases their photographic skills and expresses the narratives existing within and beyond their imagery. Their attire, events and performances are by the kasi, for the kasi - and beyond.

