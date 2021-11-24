Jacob Zuma is terminally ill, medical parole challenge frivolous - legal team

The High Court in Pretoria heard an urgent application on Tuesday by the Helen Suzman Foundation, Afriforum and the DA to have the decision to grant Zuma medical parole set aside.

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma's legal team insists that the former president is terminally ill arguing that his medical parole challenge is based on smoke and mirrors.

The High Court in Pretoria heard an urgent application on Tuesday by the Helen Suzman Foundation, AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance (DA) to have the decision to grant Zuma medical parole set aside.

READ: Decision to grant Zuma parole must be set aside, Suzman Foundation tells court

Zuma was released in September, just months after the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment for contempt of court.

The organisations that have brought the urgent application against former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole have accused then-Correctional Services boss Arthur Fraser of abusing the system and acting unlawfully.

The applicants argued that Fraser failed to substantiate his reasons for granting Zuma parole, particularly with no information proving that he was terminally ill or incapacitated.

However, Zuma's lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, has described the court challenge as frivolous and based on untruths, adding that Zuma did in fact provide the medical parole board with his medical report.

"Dr Mphatswe knows exactly about Section 79.1 because he is a member of the board, so he would not say that 'I wish to recommend that the applicant be released on medical parole' if conditions were not been met."

Judgment in the matter has been reserved.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma's medical parole challenged in court