In cybercrime fight, police lagging behind in innovation, says expert

While taxpayers' worries around adequate policing during the July anarchy have still not been addressed, experts are warning that a complete overhaul of the SAPS is needed.

On Monday, the National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole testified at the South African Human Rights Commission, admitting that officers were overwhelmed during the violent looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this year.

Police are once again blaming a shortage of human resources for the criminal spree, which has cost the economy dearly.

Independent researcher at the Institute for Security Studies David Bruce said that in a world of ever-increasing cybercrime, the police were lagging behind when it came to innovation.

"There is frequently complains that resources are inadequate but there is very little focus on questions to the strategic and tactical capabilities of the police," Bruce said.