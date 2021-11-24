George residents asked cut water usage as municipality deals with flood damage

Repairs to damaged infrastructure are expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The George Municipality is grappling with severe infrastructure damage caused by heavy rains and flooding over the past several days.

George has been the hardest hit.

Water trucks have again been dispatched to areas affected by burst pipes.

But once the work is wrapped up it doesn't mean the water system will be back to normal.

Pressure tests will then need to be done.

The George Municipality is asking residents to try to cut their water use.

At least one person has died in flooding in the Southern Cape.

The elderly man became trapped in his bakkie while trying to cross a low-lying bridge in the Mossel Bay area.