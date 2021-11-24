Gauteng ANC licks wounds, plots way forward to reclaim Tshwane from DA

The ANC’s Gauteng secretary, Jacob Khawe, said that a shift in psyche among ANC councillors in the Tshwane metro was the key to gaining the support of voters once again.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng said that it believed that it could still reclaim Tshwane after Tuesday’s resounding victory by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The party lost control of Tshwane for the first time in 2016 when it failed to clinch a majority.

The ANC’s Gauteng secretary, Jacob Khawe, said that a shift in psyche among ANC councillors in the Tshwane metro was the key to gaining the support of voters once again.

"Once we get a leadership collective that understands that it's not about them and that it's about the party and the people, we will come back to power," Khawe said.

He explained that the party would invest its energies in getting the ANC to work as a unified front.

"If we were to work collectively and scrap the e-tolls, given the cost of living, collectively deliver give people what we promise, we will come right. You know, we're like a patient that's been diagnosed by a doctor, we want to change the behaviour," he said.

The party did not only fail to clinch victory in Tshwane but went on to lose the only other metros it controlled in the province - Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.