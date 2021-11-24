For the people: Mitchells Plain couple turn home into COVID vaccine site

Godfrey and Florence Bolotina want to make the jabs more accessible to community members who can't afford to travel for their vaccines at health facilities.

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain couple is urging residents to get vaccinated and have even opened their home as a vaccination site.

Godfrey and Florence Bolotina have offered up their home as a pop-up vaccination site for their community since the beginning of the month.

The elderly couple, who live in Lost City in Tafelsig, said that they were trying to do their part in keeping people safe from the virus.

They've transformed the living room into a vaccine site, pointing to areas where people queue and where the jabs are administered.