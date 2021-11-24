For the people: Mitchells Plain couple turn home into COVID vaccine site
Godfrey and Florence Bolotina want to make the jabs more accessible to community members who can't afford to travel for their vaccines at health facilities.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain couple is urging residents to get vaccinated and have even opened their home as a vaccination site.
Godfrey and Florence Bolotina have offered up their home as a pop-up vaccination site for their community since the beginning of the month.
The couple wants to make the jabs more accessible to community members who can't afford to travel for their vaccines at health facilities.
The elderly couple, who live in Lost City in Tafelsig, said that they were trying to do their part in keeping people safe from the virus.
They've transformed the living room into a vaccine site, pointing to areas where people queue and where the jabs are administered.
#COVID19 Florence Bolotina explains why she decided to open her doors as a pop-up vaccine site in Mitchells Plain. KP pic.twitter.com/f1NqLGMJdnEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2021
Florence Bolotina opened her doors after she was hospitalised - she suffers from multiple chronic illnesses and contracted COVID-19 last month.
She was in a coma for two weeks.
"Thank you God for the vaccine. I had all the symptoms and after the vaccine, they just disappeared. That's why I opened my house," Bolotina explained.
She said that she was concerned about those who had not been vaccinated, particularly those in their 50s and 60s. But at the same time, she was happy that people were eager as often people come in numbers.
"They're so happy. They know that there are nurses here, so they come in their numbers. This helps those that have doubts about the vaccine. I even open the gates for them and they're surprised because they think there's a team inside. I even pull out the chairs for them," she said.
Health authorities said that Mitchells Plain was one of the areas with a high vaccine hesitancy rate.